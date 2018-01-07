Crews battle fire in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews in Nashua, NH battled a fire at a home on Lock Street Sunday morning.

Nashua Fire and Rescue said there was one elderly person inside the home at the time of the fire. That person was rescued and taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current condition.

Crews said the frigid temperatures and challenging conditions inside of the home made the rescue difficult.

There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Heavy fire on arrival. Elderly occupant rescued and trans to hospital. Frigid temps and challenging conditions inside. Outstanding effort by all FAO, CO’s, Command Team, motor squad, and FMO. @Local_789 @NashuaPolice @AMRNashuaNH #DPW #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/7bJGBzhaFv — Nashua Fire~Rescue (@nashuafire) January 7, 2018

