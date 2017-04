MILLBURY, MA (WHDH) - Two homes in Millbury went up in flames on Tuesday.

Officials say the homes were burning when crews arrived. Smoke poured into the air.

Five people were raced out of the homes.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fires.

