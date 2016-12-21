Crews battle heavy 3-alarm fire in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Lynn fire crews are battling a heavy 3-alarm building fire at 259 Chesnut Street Wednesday morning.

The Lynn Fire Department responded to a call of a fire at a three-story residential building around 3:30 a.m. overnight on Wednesday.

The top floor of the building was still visibly engulfed in flames and smoke into the early morning hours as the Lynn Fire Department worked to put out the fire.

The buildings’ residents, all adults, were asleep when flames first erupted. Fire officials said they have accounted for every person living in the building.

A neighbor nearby said she left her home when she saw the intense fire.

“It was really blazing…I got really scared because I have a lot of health issues,” the woman said.

Mike Walsh, who lives on the second floor of the building, said he woke up to a weird sound, then soon realized it was the sound of fire in the walls. Walsh said he ran out of the building, and the one thing he was able to take with him were his daughter’s Christmas gifts.

Walsh said he is very thankful he saved the gifts and that his neighbors are safe.

Firefighters initially entered the building to evacuate everyone inside, but soon had to exit the building themselves because flames had spread into the walls. The roof of the building entirely collapsed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, though fire officials said they believe it began on a second or third floor porch.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates.

