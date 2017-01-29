EAST BOSTON (WHDH) — Crews battled a house fire on Lexington Street in East Boston on Sunday.

The flames spread from the third floor of the home. The family said the house had some electrical problems.

Firefighters worked to put out the stubborn flames, and the Franco family managed to escape.

“My mom put up the curtain and then she saw smoke and then my grandma knew it was going on fire,” said Sofia Franco, who escaped the fire.

Franco’s mother claims there were electrical issues with the home they rented.

Firefighters say the flames started on the third floor of the four family home, where the Franco family lives.

Firefighters told 7News the flames quickly grew and one of the challenges was how closely the houses are built together.

Steve McDonald, of the Boston Fire Department, says they’re estimating damages at $600,000.

Eight to 10 people lived in the home. The Red Cross is now assisting.

