LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH) – Crews battled a house fire in Leominster Saturday at a multi-family home on Fifth Street.

Cell phone video shows flames bursting through the windows on the top floor of that home.

There were at least four people inside, according to fire officials, and everyone was able to get out safely.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire crews are investigating how the fire started.

