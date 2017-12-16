LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) – Firefighters battled a house fire in Lynn Saturday afternoon.

Flames shot through the roof of the house on Grove Street. Firefighters said the fire started just before 3:30 p.m. in the kitchen.

Four adults were able to get out safely. There were no reported injuries.

Crews spent hours on the scene monitoring hot spots. Firefighters were ordered out of the home at one point because of the dangerous conditions.

Officials say the house appears to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)