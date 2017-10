Crews battled a large fire at a fabric manufacturing warehouse in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night.

Officials said 130 firefighters responded. It took crews more than two hours to put out the flames.

There were no injuries reported.

Police said they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

