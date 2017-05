NEW YORK (WHDH) - A large fire broke out at a synagogue in Manhattan on Sunday.

The historic synagogue is located on the Lower East Side.

Fire crews have arrived on scene and are still battling the flames. There is no word yet on any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

