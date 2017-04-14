Crews battle large fire in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded a large fire on Clover Street in Dorchester, Friday.
Firefighters responded to heavy fire in the rear of the building when they arrived, according to Boston Fire in a tweet.
Officials say the heavy fire on the rear porches extended inside across the attic.
Large amounts of smoke were seen pouring from the building.
The building is a “large three story, six unit duplex,” according to Boston Fire.
A crew is on the way.
