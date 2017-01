NEEDHAM (WHDH) - Sky7 HD was over the scene of a fire in Needham on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a home on Sutton Road.

The fire sent water gushing out of the house. Flames tore through the roof of the home.

Rescue crews were on the scene to get the fire under control.

