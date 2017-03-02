Crews battle massive blaze at apartment complex in Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Tyngsboro are battling a massive blaze at an apartment complex.

The three-alarm blaze broke out Thursday just before 1 p.m. at the Pine Knoll Apartments on 400 Dunstable Road.

High winds are making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the air from miles away.

Officials say residents were safely evacuated.

