Crews battle massive blaze at building under construction in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) — Fire crews are battling a six-alarm blaze at an apartment building under construction in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on an upper floor of the building at 1977 Dorchester Avenue.

Video from Sky7 showed flames shooting from the roof and heavy smoke billowing into the air.

The cause of the fire is not clear. No injuries have been reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

