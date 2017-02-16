Crews battle massive blaze at multi-level home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Lawrence are battling a large fire Thursday afternoon at a multi-level home.

Officials said firefighters responded around 4:45 p.m. to 40 Manchester Street and found the two-and-a-half story structure engulfed in flames.

Multiple ladder trucks are at the scene working to knock down the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

