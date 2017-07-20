Crews battle massive blaze at multi-story building in Lawrence

Fire crews in Lawrence are battling a massive blaze at a multi-story building in Lawrence.

The two-alarm fire broke out Thursday around 2 p.m on Doyle Street.

Video from Sky7 showed heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Multiple fire crews are at the scene.

Officials said one firefighter has been taken to the hospital due to heat exhaustion. No other injuries have been reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

