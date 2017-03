MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Firefighters in Middleborough are battling a massive brush fire in the town.

Crews responded to the blaze around 3 p.m. and found flames burning behind the Hannaford Supermarket on East Grove Street.

The fire is said to be over five acres.

Middleborough High School has been closed.

Stay with 7News as this story develops.

