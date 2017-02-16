Crews battle massive fire at multi-family home in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Lawrence battled a large fire Thursday afternoon at a multi-family home.

Officials said firefighters responded at around 4:45 p.m. to 40 Manchester St. and found the two-and-a-half story structure engulfed in flames. Firefighters said the fire sparked in the back of the building.

Eleven people lived in the house and firefighters said everyone escaped safely without injury. Four parakeets were also rescued and taken to an animal shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. One resident said she believes the fire may have started in the kitchen of an apartment on the second floor.

