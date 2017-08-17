Crews battle massive fire in Methuen; 1 person injured

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – A fire tore through a Methuen home Wednesday night. Crews battled the large flames at a home Broadway and High Street.

Officials tweeted out video of the flames just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The smoke and flames tore apart the front of the home. Officials said power lines are down, and people should avoid the area.

Just before 9 p.m., officials said the flames on the outside of the house have been put out.

Fire officials tell 7News that one woman was injured and taken to the hospital. They said she was outside of the home when crews arrived with burns on her hands.

