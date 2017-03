WESTPORT, MA (WHDH) - A house in Westport went up in flames overnight Friday into Saturday.

Thick black smoke poured out from the roof of a two story home on Old Harbor Road.

Fire officials say a man was hurt after he tried to save some things from the home.

He managed to escape through a window.

The home was a total loss, according to fire officials.

