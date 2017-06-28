Crews battling apartment fire in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Quincy are battling an apartment fire.

The flames forced people there out of their homes in the middle of the night.

The fire began around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning at an apartment complex off Winter Street.

The fire chief said about 17 people have been displaced.

Three people have been hospitalized including one who jumped from the second floor. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

