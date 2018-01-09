Crews battling blaze at junk yard in Everett

EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Crews are battling a fire that broke out Tuesday night at a junk yard in Everett.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Rover Street and are dousing it with water. Heavy black smoke can be seen billowing into the air.

Machinery is being used to move around piles of junk to allow firefighters access to the flames.

It’s not known if anyone has been injured.

No evacuations have been ordered for the area.

