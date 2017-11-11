EAST BOSTON (WHDH) – Crews are working to determine where the flames began at a warehouse in East Boston.
The fire broke out in a warehouse on Border Street Sunday evening, near the shopping center in Central Square.
Boston Fire has asked drivers to avoid the area; some roads have been shut down.
Fire officials said the three-story building appears to be vacant.
Firefighters began using saws to get into the building.
No injuries have been reported.
A crew is on the way to the scene; stay with 7News for the latest updates.
