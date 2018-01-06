BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Dorchester.

Crews responded to 7 Allston Street in Dorchester just after 10 p.m. Saturday for a building fire. ire officials say the building is a large multi-family home with 14 residents living in the building.

There is heavy fire throughout the building, according to the fire department.

Boston Fire said there are no reported injuries at this time, and all residents have been accounted for.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is at the scene being briefed by Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is developing story; stay with 7News on air and on WHDH.com for the latest.

Mayor @marty_walsh being briefed by Commissioner @chiefjoefinn at the 5 alarm fire. No injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/ssvMHbAZzQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 7, 2018

