BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are battling a fire in South Boston.

Flames broke Friday out at a home on Orton Marotta Way, near West Sixth and D Streets.

Sky 7 was over the scene where smoke was still visible, but it appears that the main part of the fire is under control.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)