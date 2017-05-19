Crews clean up after tree comes crashing down in Billerica

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - A tree came crashing down in Billerica on Friday, wiping out wires.

Several families were forced out of their homes as crews came in to clean up.

The tree brought down power lines in the neighborhood. Live wires are no longer a risk–the power was shut off quickly. A firefighter on the scene told 7News that it could take anywhere from 12 to 14 hours to clean up.

Firefighters said it was likely old age that brought the tree down.

A few homes had to be evacuated in Billerica after a massive tree fell onto some live power lines. Safe now but a lot of damage done here. pic.twitter.com/vsE95zwb4J — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) May 19, 2017

Here's another shot of the tree… looks like it did some damage to the front of a home as well. pic.twitter.com/7wQ56XivNr — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) May 19, 2017

