OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) – Crews have been able to contain a massive fire in the parking lot of a warehouse in Opa-locka that consumed at least 25 vehicles, Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze in the area of Northwest 42nd Avenue and 128th Street, just south of Opa-locka Airport. 7SkyforceHD hovered above the fire as firefighters sprayed foam and water on the burning tractor trailers and SUVs.

Officials said calls came in reporting explosions at the warehouse and advising there were propane tanks inside.

Cameras captured one tractor trailer bursting into flames as crews attempted to prevent the flames from continuing to spread.

“The contents of these trucks is unknown. We’re not sure if they had anything in them, but we were aware there was fuel in the vehicles,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Maggie Castro.

Among the vehicles that affected were tow trucks, box trucks, 18-wheelers and at least one boat. Officials have not specified exactly how many vehicles were affected.

A photo taken from a nearby highway captured a large, dark cloud of smoke billowing into the sky.

Just after 5:30 p.m., officials said 22 units responded to the scene, and there are more on the way to deal with hot spots. Crews were seen putting out small fires and preventing hot spots from sparking.

“We have made significant progress. They have knocked the body of the fire down, and they are beginning some mop-up, starting at the east side and working their way to the west,” said Castro.

Opa-locka Airport officials said no flights have been affected as a result of the fire. Just after 5:15 p.m., officials confirmed all runways are open.

Authorities have shut down Northwest 42nd and 37th avenues, from 119th Street to 135th Street.

in front of the warehouse. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

“Luckily, we have no reports of any significant injuries,” said Castro.

Nearby residents with respiratory issues are urged to remain indoors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

