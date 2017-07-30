JAMESTOWN, Calif. (CNN) – Emergency crews in northern California continued to battle a growing wildfire on Sunday.

The blaze near Jamestown, California has forced the evacuation of a couple of homes and forced some road closures. Evacuation advisories were in place for residents along some other roads in the area.

The fire has grown to 600 acres, officials say, and is only 30-percent contained.

The United States Forest Service has joined the emergency response.

