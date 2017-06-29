Crews dousing hot spots at Dorchester fire

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - Boston firefighters were dousing hot spots Thursday morning after a massive fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Dorchester.

The flames tore through an 83 unit apartment building on Dorchester Avenue that was under construction, with some tenants set to move in next month.

Boston fire officials believe the fire originated on the top floor of the six story building.

Thursday, as the fire continued, was ironically the day that the fire alarm system for the building should have gone online.

The brand new building is located across from the Ashmont T stop .

Officials say that with the building having no sprinklers, it is a miracle that it is still standing

They say the good news is that there were few injuries. Some firefighters dealt with heat exhaustion and some had minor bruising

Tenants are now waiting to find out if any of the building can be savaged and the investigation is underway for the exact cause of the fire.

