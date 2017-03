PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Peabody on Monday.

The fire began just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

The home is located on Tracey Street.

There were three people in the home and luckily all three got out safely.

Officials say the fire was concentrated in the back of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)