THOMAS, CA (WHDH) — Crews are gaining ground on the devastating Thomas wildfires in southern California.

They now say they hope to have the fire fully contained by early January.

The fire is officially the largest California wildfire in modern history, but fire officials say the Thomas fire is now 86 percent contained.

It has been burning since the beginning of the month, destroying more than 281,000 acres and 1,600 buildings.

