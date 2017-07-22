Crews help rescue entangled humpback whale

PROVINCETOWN, MA (WHDH) - A crew from the Center for Coastal Studies helped to rescue an entangled humpback whale near the Nauset Inlet on Friday.

The Marine Animal Entanglement Response team helped assist the young whale, which was able to move and dive but was tangled in heavy line that was attached to two orange buoys.

The line was tangled in its mouth and across its back. Crews were able to cut away the gear before the whale swam away.

Officials say boaters should report any sightings of entangled whales, sea turtles, and other animals to the Marine Animal Entanglement Response team or to the US Coast Guard.

