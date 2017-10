BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Billerica are working on a water main break on Boston Road.

The break was reported early Tuesday morning near the intersection of Route’s 3A and 129.

Route 3A is open to cars but drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

