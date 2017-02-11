HUDSON, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Hudson rushed to pull a horse to safety after it was stuck in a frozen creek.

The rescue effort involved more than a dozen people; Hudson Firefighters rushed to the scene.

Chief John Blood said the horse was clearly in distress after being stuck in the creek for an hour in freezing temperatures, and the original strategy wasn’t working. The crews improvised and called in Public Works. They used a front end loader to help the horse.

Chief Blood said it was a true team effort to save the horse.

