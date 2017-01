PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Fire and Police crews rescued a man from a frozen pond in Plymouth on Tuesday.

Sky7 was over the scene of the incident. Officials say he was walking on the ice on Fresh Pond, when he fell through the ice into the freezing water.

Police and firefighters pulled the man to safety. He was taken to the hospital.

