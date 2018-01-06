Crews in Providence, RI respond to fire, four homes involved

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Crews in Providence, Rhode Island responded to a fire early Saturday morning.

Four homes were involved in the fire that broke out on Bowdoin Street.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Crews are still on scene, continuing to chase hot spots.

Our firefighters are out chasing hot spots and ensuring the scene is safe at today’s early morning 4 alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/vxxsqVON3i — Prov. Fire Fighters (@ProvFirefighter) January 6, 2018

