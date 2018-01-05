Crews in Rockland respond to fire on Union Street

ROCKLAND, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Rockland responded to a fire on Union Street on Friday afternoon.

The flames broke out in a three-story building.

Firefighters cleared debris from a second-story window, right above a business located on the first floor.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

