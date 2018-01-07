WINTHROP, Mass. (WHDH) – Winthrop Fire Department said responded to multiple frozen pipe incidents Sunday afternoon.

Pipes burst at four separate buildings, including Winthrop Middle-High School.

Officials say a leak in the sprinkler system caused water to flood the cafeteria and band room on the school’s first floor.

Crews were still on the scene Sunday night to repair all damage.

