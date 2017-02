BEVERLY (WHDH) - Firefighters in Beverly are investigating a fatal house fire that broke out Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a home on Hale Street just before 11 a.m. and found heavy flames burning inside a two-story home.

One person was killed in the fire, sources confirmed.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Crews ares still at the scene.

