Crews out early Thursday morning preparing for snow

BOSTON (WHDH) - Winter weather storm warning goes into effect in Boston at 6 a.m, just about an hour and a half from now.

600 pieces of equipment will be on the roads.

The salt pile in Chelsea is one of the many places crews will be using today to keep the roads clear.

Crews are already out pre-treating the roads, but they are urging people to stay off the roads today if possible.

Mayor Marty Walsh has already declared a snow emergency and parking ban starting at 10 a.m.

People can start parking at designated parking garages starting at 8 a.m.

Boston Public schools as well as many other schools are closed today due to the storm.

