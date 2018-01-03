Crews prepare for commuters in Massachusetts ahead of powerful snowstorm

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Crews are piling up salt and gearing up their plows ahead of Thursday’s storm.

At Eastern Salt in Chelsea, 65,000 tons of road salt was unloaded in advance of the approaching snowstorm.

“It is very busy getting ready for the storm coming in Thursday,” said Paul Lamb, terminal manager of Eastern Salt.

Trucks plan to deliver the salt to DPW yards across the state.

VERY poor travel tomorrow throughout the entire day. Heavy snow, blowing & drifting snow & white out conditions are expected. Stay safe! #7News pic.twitter.com/LU1gntdEjB — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 3, 2018

State and local officials will be paying close attention to the forecast.

Extra crews have been called in to check the MBTA’s tracks.

A spokesperson for Keolis, which runs the Commuter Rail, said heaters are being turned on to keep switches operating through extreme cold and snow.

“The dialogue and discussion between the folks at the T, the folks at the commuter rail and the folks in transportation generally is an ongoing, everyday activity, and they and we are going to work really hard to coordinate our efforts, depending on the nature of the weather, to ensure people have the best ride possible,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

This past week has been the coldest on record for the Commuter Rail.

