CHELSEA, MA (WHDH) — Crews are beginning to prep for the first plowable snow of the season, which is expected to leave up to 6 inches on the ground.

This week, Mayor Marty Walsh acknowledged that winters in the area can be tough but he said Boston is ready for whatever gets thrown its way.

Walsh added that Boston’s fleet of snow and ice equipment would be expanded to 200 pieces this season. The city also has 44,000 tons of salt.

“It’s going to be over the weekend, so we won’t have to worry about cancelling school, but we are going to make sure that we have all the procedures in place,” said Walsh. “If we have a large amount of snow, the streets will be clean. The beauty about a weekend storm is that there is less concern because of less people on the roads, so we have more room to move around.”

Along with the salt and extra equipment, Walsh said the city also has a new GPS system

