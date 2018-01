POTOMAC, Md. (WHDH) – Emergency crews responded to a school hanging on the edge of a ravine Tuesday in Potomac, Maryland.

The incident happened after the bus skidded on an icy road, according to fire officials.

Officials say crews worked to stabilize the bus, and then pulled the driver, a student and an aide to safety.

There were no serious injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)