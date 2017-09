SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Crews said they put out a fire on Franklin Street in Salem overnight.

Heavy flames were pouring out of the building when authorities arrived on scene.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

This is an ongoing investigation.

7News will bring updates.

