METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Methuen worked to repair a water main break on Friday morning.

The break happened around 10:45 a.m. near 3 Sugar Hill Circle.

About 15 homes were without water services while crews worked to repair the water main.

The repair was complete around 12:20 p.m. and water was restored to residents in the area.

Water restored to residents in area of 3 Sugar Hill Circle #Methuen. Water Main Break fixed and crews cleaning up at this time. @ChiefSolomon via @OffScanlon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 5, 2018

Water main break in the area of 3 Sugar Hill Circle in #Methuen. Crews on scene & report approx 15 homes are without water services at this time. Est. time of restoration of services is at least 5 hrs as crews attempt to break through the frozen ground. Joe Solomon pic.twitter.com/Y7aN0Hd6Pr — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 5, 2018

