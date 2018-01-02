BOSTON (WHDH) - A water main break sent water gushing onto a Boston street Monday night, where it quickly turned to ice in the frigid cold temperature.

The break happened just before 8 p.m. on Huntington Avenue, near the Boston-Brookline line.

The water turned the surrounding sidewalk and street into a sheet of ice and completely covered a nearby street sign with icicles.

Sand and salt were brought in to deal with the ice on the street.

Crews managed to shut the water off, about three hours after the main broke.

