CHARLESTON, SC (WHDH) — Crews rescued 10 manatees from a river in South Carolina and brought them to warmer water in Florida.

SeaWorld was among those to help in aiding the mission.

Officials believed that the manatees had become stranded in the river.

Nine of them were released into the water in Florida and one was taken to the Jacksonville Zoo to receive more care.

