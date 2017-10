BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire rushed to Newbury Street Saturday afternoon to rescue a dog that was locked inside a hot car.

Crews pried open the car window to safely remove the dog from inside the car. The pup was carried to safety.

It’s unclear how long the dog was left unattended or if it will be returned to the owner.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)