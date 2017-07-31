Crews rescue man and dog from SUV stuck in Colo. flash flood

FLORENCE, Colo. (WHDH) — A man and his dog were rescued after they got trapped in their SUV during a flash flood in Florence, Colorado.

Crews responded to the scene Sunday after receiving calls about the man and dog stuck in their SUV. Officials said the man had parked in a dry creek bed that quickly flooded after a rainstorm.

A ladder was used to reach the SUV and both the man and his dog were brought to safety.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)