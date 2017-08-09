JACKSON, Miss. (WHDH) – A Mississippi driver was rescued Tuesday after his car became submerged in high flood waters.

The driver struggled to keep his head above water for nearly an hour in Jackson, MS, according to witnesses. Police say he drove his Buick into unknown depths and became trapped.

“When I saw him in the water I said well they’re gonna probably make it. Some more cars were behind him. I think they made a u-turn and went back just like I did,” said Curtis Burton, who witnessed the incident.

Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue the man. They stood on the roof of the car and got inside. Crews attached a harness around him to free him.

A witness said other drivers made it through before he was trapped.

“I just came back to see did they get him out or what? That’s what I was concerned about,” said one witness.

The man was taken to a local hospital. Officials say he was conscious when he was transported. He is now recovering the hospital, and says he is grateful the firefighters were able to rescue him.

The incident was just one of many in the area. A Jackson city truck was also trapped by flood waters. Workers sat in the truck, on the roof and in the truck bed while they waited for rescuers.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)