Crews rescue several dolphins stranded on sand along South Shore

DUXBURY, MA (WHDH) - Over the last two days, an unusually large number of dolphins have gotten stuck in shallow water.

Rescuers were able to save some of them.

In Duxbury, a single common dolphin was found in shallow waters in Duxbury Bay, Monday. It was taken out of the water, then treated with an IV and released into deeper water by the New England Aquarium.

Ten dolphins were found in the area on Sunday; two of them died.

The New England Aquarium said this year has been above average for dolphin stranding.

A flu-like virus could also be affecting the dolphins, according to the New England Aquarium.

