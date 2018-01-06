BOSTON (WHDH) – A ruptured oil tank forced eight people out of their Mattapan home.

Boston fire crews responded after an oil tank spilled an estimated 170 gallons of home heating oil.

Fire officials say an oil delivery truck was filling the tank Saturday evening when it ruptured.

A cleanup company has begun handling the spill with a hazmat team present.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)